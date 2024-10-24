StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501,648.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.