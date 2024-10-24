StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
