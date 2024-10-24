StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $14,146,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $5,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

