Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 24th (ALGN, AMZN, APRE, ASGN, BA, BARC, BCYC, BKR, BNZL, BOO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 24th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.20) target price on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $3.20 target price on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $252.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $665.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $660.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

