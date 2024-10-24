Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 24th (ALGN, AMZN, APRE, ASGN, BA, BARC, BCYC, BKR, BNZL, BOO)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 24th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.20) target price on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $3.20 target price on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $252.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $665.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $660.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

