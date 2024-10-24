Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on December 17th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.
Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
SWK stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.
Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.
In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
