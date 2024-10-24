Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on December 17th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

SWK stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

