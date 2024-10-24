Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5 %

SWK opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

