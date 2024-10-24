Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 847.20 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 847.20 ($11.00), with a volume of 4990964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836.60 ($10.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.98) to GBX 1,020 ($13.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979.67 ($12.72).

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.4 %

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.60. The stock has a market cap of £20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 968.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,643.68%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

