SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.12-5.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.815-5.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.