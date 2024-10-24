Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 430 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Maximus were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,062,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,431,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Maximus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMS opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.