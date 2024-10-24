Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $470,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

