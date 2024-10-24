Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

EWJ opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

