SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,883 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.1% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.