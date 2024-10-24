SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rogco LP owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 589,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.