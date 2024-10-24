SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 162,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,256. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.