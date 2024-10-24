Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 237170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

