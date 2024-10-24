Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 237170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Report on SPKKY
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.
About Spark New Zealand
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.