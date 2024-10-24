Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39, RTT News reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 3,861,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

