Solomon Moshkevich Sells 256 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

