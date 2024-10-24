SOL Capital Management CO Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 213,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 114,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.21. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

