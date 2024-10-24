SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

