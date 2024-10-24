SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of WINN stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34.
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile
The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.
