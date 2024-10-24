SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.20% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

