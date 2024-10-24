SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

