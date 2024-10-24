SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get SLM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,436. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.