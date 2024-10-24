SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. SLM updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

SLM Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 678,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Get SLM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.