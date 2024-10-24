Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.8 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.07 to $1.20 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 718,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,364. The company has a market cap of $619.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.69. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,055. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

