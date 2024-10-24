SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 1,814 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 41,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 187,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

