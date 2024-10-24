SimpliFi Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SimpliFi Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 653,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,184,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.