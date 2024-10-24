Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 76,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.