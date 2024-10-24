Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys 2,048 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 588,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.