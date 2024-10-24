Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,736. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $331,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,005.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,736. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $934,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

