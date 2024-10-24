Sidoti Csr Cuts Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

USNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

