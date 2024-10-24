Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $281.00 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $281.00 million and $5.08 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,684.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00521907 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00105072 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00234974 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00027936 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026988 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00070321 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.