Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.06) to GBX 3,350 ($43.50) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.76) to GBX 2,800 ($36.35) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($42.85) to GBX 3,380 ($43.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.55) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,182.50 ($41.32).

LON:BNZL traded down GBX 64 ($0.83) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,482 ($45.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,782 ($36.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,732 ($48.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,471.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,207.77.

In related news, insider Jacky Simmonds acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($44.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($64,951.83). Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

