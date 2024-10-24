Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $361.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.64. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.