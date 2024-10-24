Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $361.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.64. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.71.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

