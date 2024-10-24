Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

