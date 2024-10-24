Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Raised by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 305,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

