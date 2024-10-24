Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.89 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.38 ($0.62). Approximately 486,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 326,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.62).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.12.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

