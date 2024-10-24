Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 4.54 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,237,178 shares traded.

Seeing Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of £187.82 million, a P/E ratio of -448.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

