Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.79. 902,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,356. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,576 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.