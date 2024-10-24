Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
STX stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55.
Seagate Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagate Technology
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- CrowdStrike Sees Unusual Call Option Surge: What’s Next?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GM Stock Is Crushing the Competition in 2024 – Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Nuclear Shift: 3 Best Uranium ETFs to Invest in for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.