Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.04 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.73 ($0.19). 2,056,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,990,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Schroder UK Public Private Trust Trading Up 13.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of £132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52.
About Schroder UK Public Private Trust
As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.
