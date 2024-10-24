School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

