Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SLB opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.