Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.40 and last traded at $55.34. Approximately 6,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

