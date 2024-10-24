Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 233,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

