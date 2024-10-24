Sandstorm Gold Q3 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.74.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

