Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading 6.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 5,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

About Sandfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.