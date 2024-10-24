Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading 6.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 5,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Sandfire Resources Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.
About Sandfire Resources
