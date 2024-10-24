Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 132.20 ($1.72), with a volume of 2476083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.40 ($1.78).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 7,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £9,923.76 ($12,884.65). Also, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £49,849.92 ($64,723.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,166. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company's stock.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
