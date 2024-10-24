Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 46,728 Shares

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $398,122.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,191,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,191,239.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,871 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $278,746.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,881 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $41,976.60.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $166,022.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,601 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $13,624.51.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SABA opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 74,002 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

