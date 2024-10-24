Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.03, but opened at $140.24. Ryder System shares last traded at $137.26, with a volume of 26,644 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on R. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ryder System by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

